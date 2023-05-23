Niranjan Kulkarni A 'Fitness Freak': Gym Trainer Praises Actor

Marathi actor Niranjan Kulkarni has become one of the most sought-after actors in the telly world. After starring in the soap opera Jawai Vikat Ghene Aahe, he is currently seen in the popular serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte in which he plays the role of Abhishek in the series. Apart from working in the entertainment world, Niranjan is also a gym enthusiast. Although his social media feeds are filled with pictures of himself and none of his workouts, the actor’s fitness coach recently revealed that Niranjan is quite serious about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

As per Niranjan’s gym trainer, the actor is a regular at the gym. He shared that every morning, Niranjan hits the gym, before going out for shooting. After shooting for 12 to 15 hours every day, Niranjan once again goes to the gym at night. The fitness trainer seemed to be impressed at Niranjan’s dedication and hard work to keep himself in good shape.

Niranjan’s fitness coach further heaped praises on the actor’s well-disciplined life. “How can a person be such a fitness freak? It is very important to learn from Niranjan how to manage everything,"advised the gym instructor.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte centres around the life of a simple housewife, Arundhati who is time and again put down because of not being educated enough. Although she has given up all her hobbies and interests for the well-being of her family, she is still not respected in the household. Madhurani Gokhale plays the lead actress in the serial. As per reports, Niranjan, who essays the character of Abhsiek, receives a remuneration of Rs 14,000 every episode.

Earlier, Milind Gawali who plays the character of Niranjan’s on-screen father in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, came out in support of Niranjan after viewers started trolling him for a particular episode. The actor received the wrath of the audience after his character Abhishek tied the knot with Ankita instead of Angha.

Penning a long note, supporting Niranjan, Milind Gawali wrote, “Niranjan had played various roles like Vishnu, Shree Krishna, etc and people showered so much love on him. Now, as per the twist, people have started abusing him. I do feel bad when people send Niranjan hate messages and troll. Very few know the pain of an actor’s parents."