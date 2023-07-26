Nitesh Tiwari Clarifies Intention Behind Controversial Auschwitz Scene In Bawaal

Bawaal, directed by the renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The film revolves around the tumultuous marriage of a young couple, set against the backdrop of World War II, with leading Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor portraying the main characters. Despite the excitement surrounding the release, Bawaal found itself embroiled in controversy due to a particular scene where Varun and Janhvi’s characters discuss the Auschwitz camp. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the recent controversy surrounding the Auschwitz sequence in Bawaal at length.

“We’ve made Bawaal with a lot of love, a lot of care, and a lot of good intentions. And predominantly, it’s been understood the way I wanted people to understand it. And that’s been quite overwhelming. However, I’m a bit disappointed with the way some people have comprehended it. That was never the intention. It would never be my intention to be insensitive in any which way. It was a context," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22)

Nitesh Tiwari further elaborated on his purpose for incorporating the Auschwitz sequence in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie. He highlighted that this scene played a crucial role in the character development of the protagonist, Ajju. The characters, Ajju and Nisha, were deeply affected and moved by what they witnessed in Auschwitz. They were shown reacting emotionally to the plight of the prisoners, the inhumane treatment they endured, and the physical torture inflicted upon them. The director emphasized that the characters’ reactions were far from insensitive; on the contrary, they were brought to tears by the heart-wrenching scenes they witnessed, such as the wall of death and photo gallery.

Moreover, the director pointed out that the emotional aspect of Auschwitz was also significant. “Now, that was the physical aspect of Auschwitz, then there is an emotional aspect: the survivor telling his own story. When he talks about Auschwitz, he’s talking about his own personal experience. He is not generalizing everything which happened," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

During the chat, the filmmaker also addressed the criticisms aimed at Bawaal and shared his approach to handling such situations. Drawing from his experience with his previous highly acclaimed films, Dangal and Chhichhore, the talented director acknowledged that while receiving appreciation is always gratifying, he takes both praise and criticism in his stride. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari explained, “You need to understand that it’s something that’s a part and parcel of our job. Every time you have a creative expression, there will be divided points of view on it, no matter what you create. I, personally, secretly wish that criticisms would be constructive. I believe in doing that. Arguments, if they are civilized, can be very constructive."

“You can question the creative process, you can question the creators, but please do not question the intent. The moment you start questioning the intent, it becomes hurtful," he added. Nitesh Tiwari recalled that throughout his filmmaking journey, he has encountered criticisms for all his movies, including Dangal, which some labelled patriarchal, and Chhichore, which some deemed insensitive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The recent premiere of Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video, showcasing the remarkable performances of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, garnered mixed responses from both audiences and critics alike.