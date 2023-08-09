Nitin Desai Couldn't Bear Stress, Was Pressured By Finance Company, Friend Makes BIG Allegations

Days after Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio, his close associate Nitin Kulkarni has now levelled fresh allegations. In a recent interview, Kulkarni claimed that Desai was pressurised by the finance company for the repayment of loan and therefore he could not bear the stress and took this unfortunate step.

“I am trying to get a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Ajit dada Pawar to help find a way that Nitin Desai’s wife, who is one of the directors of the studio, does not have to face any more torture and pressure from the lendor company and bear the liabilities of the studio," he told E-Times.

“Incidentally, Desai’s birthday fell on August 6 and his wife and his daughter insisted on celebrating his birthday before his daughter could leave for the US. But Desai told them that this year he would not be celebrating his birthday. Nobody even in their wildest thoughts imagined that not celebrating the birthday would mean something as gruesome as this," he added.

This comes days after it was revealed that Nitin Desai had a load of Rs 181 crore from a finance company. Reportedly, Rs 86 crore of this was already repaid. Recently, an FIR was also filed against five people from the finance company (Edelweiss) for alleged abetment of art director’s suicide case. According to the FIR copy, Desai alleged that when his studio was running on top, Edelweiss offered him a big loan. However, the accused allegedly harassed 57-year-old Desai for loan repayment after the business collapsed post the Covid lockdown, police said, citing the complaint filed by his wife.

For the unversed, Nitin Desai was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat on August 2.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).