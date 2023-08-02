Nitin Desai's Last Rites To Be Held At ND Studios In Karjat After Family Arrives from US

Art director Nitin Desai as found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. The police has arrived at the spot for further investigation. It is claimed that Nitin died by suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far.

“Today morning, Shri Nitin Desai’s body was found hanging in ND Studios. We are investigating all angles," Somnath Gharge, SP, Raigad said. It is claimed that the art director was in financial distress and his studio wasn’t running well. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.

Speaking to ETimes, Desai’s close associate Nitin Kulkarni said, “We are taking him for post mortem to JJ hospital, but his last rites will be performed after his children who live in America. It will be on Friday." The source also informed that the phones of those who were present at the studio have been seized by the police. “No one is allowed to step in and step out as the investigation is underway and will take some 2-3 hours to complete. The final rites are likely to take place at ND Studio," the source added.

Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).