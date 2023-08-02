CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2Gadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Nitin Desai Death: Vivek Agnihotri 'Heartbroken' Over Friend's Demise, Riteish Deshmukh In Shock
1-MIN READ

Nitin Desai Death: Vivek Agnihotri 'Heartbroken' Over Friend's Demise, Riteish Deshmukh In Shock

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 11:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Nitin Desai was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai as found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. While police have suspected suicide, a probe is underway into Desai’s death from all angles. Desai’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Several film personalities including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Agnihotri, Kunal Kohli and Neil Nitin Mukesh have mourned the demise of Desai.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek tweeted, “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?"

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti."

Neil tweeted, “Cannot accept the heartbreaking news. Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti."

Nitin Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies. He was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Vivek Agnihotri
  3. Riteish Deshmukh
first published:August 02, 2023, 11:44 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 11:44 IST