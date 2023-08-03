Nitin Desai Death: Voice Recording Found Amid Suicide Investigation, His Alleged Last Wish Revealed

Nitin Desai untimely death has left the film industry in shock. The art director, who worked on films such as Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, died by alleged suicide at his studios, ND Studio, in Karjat. While the police is still investigating the death, a new report has claimed that a voice recording was recovered from Studio 10 of the ND Studio and it allegedly has Nitin’s wish for his funeral.

TRIGGER WARNING: Suicide: A source informed ETimes that Nitin Desai has left behind a recording in which he allegedly wanted his funeral to take place at Studio 10. The insider also claimed that Nitin had planned his death. “It was planned properly by ND. Last night he took all the keys from the security and told his boy to leave him alone at the Studio as he has some important work to be done," the source claimed.

The art director allegedly came to see his boy off at the gate and asked him to return the following morning, August 2, at 8:30 am. Nitin also ordered him to find a recording at Studio 10 the following day. “In the recording, Desai has also mentioned not to take his ND Studios away from him. He also mentioned that his last rites be performed at Studio no 10," the source claimed. The publication also reported that the funeral will take place on Friday, August 4.

Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).