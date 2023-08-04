Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan Gets Emotional, Offers His Last Respects To Lagaan Art Director

The untimely demise of art director Nitin Desai as come as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The 57-year-old was found dead at his Studio in Karjat. Mourning his demise, actor Aamir Khan attended his last rite at the ND Studio. Apart from Aamir Khan, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar also arrived to offer their condolences.

Have a look at the video :

Nitin Desai allegedly died by suicide at his studio. The postmortem was conducted by a team of four doctors on Wednesday, August 2. “Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He was also the art director of Aamir Khan’s hit film Lagaan. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.

Nitin established his studio ND Studios in Karjat in 2005. The studio served as a venue for several films. However, the biggest hightlight of the studio for several years was that it was the house for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. The venue was also used for Major Lazer’s Lean On.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).