Nitin Desai Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Was a Tribute To One of His Most Beautiful Films

Art director Nitin Desai ied on Wednesday, August 2. He was found dead in his studio, ND Studio, in Karjat. It is claimed that he died by suicide. However, the investigation is still ongoing. Amid the news of his death, his last Instagram post is going viral. Nitin, who was a renowned art director in Bollywood, had shared his last post on July 16. He marked the 29th anniversary of the film 1942 A Love Story. Released in 1994, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, and was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

At the time, Nitin had shared the poster of the film and penned a note to celebrate 29 years of the film. “The story of your favorite love story has completed 29 years 🎬," he wrote. Besides the memory of the films he’s worked on, Nitin shared photos and videos of his work at his studio.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Nitin died by alleged suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far. It is claimed that the art director was in financial distress and his studio wasn’t running well. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.

Nitin Desai was a four-time National Award winner. He had won the prestigious awards for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002) and Devdas (2003). He also work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020).

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).