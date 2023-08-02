CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2Gadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Nitin Desai Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Was a Tribute To One of His Most Beautiful Films
1-MIN READ

Nitin Desai Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Was a Tribute To One of His Most Beautiful Films

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 14:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Nitin Desai died by alleged suicide.

Nitin Desai died by alleged suicide.

Art director Nitin Desai passed away on August 2. He was found dead in his studios, ND Studio.

Art director Nitin Desai ied on Wednesday, August 2. He was found dead in his studio, ND Studio, in Karjat. It is claimed that he died by suicide. However, the investigation is still ongoing. Amid the news of his death, his last Instagram post is going viral. Nitin, who was a renowned art director in Bollywood, had shared his last post on July 16. He marked the 29th anniversary of the film 1942 A Love Story. Released in 1994, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, and was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

At the time, Nitin had shared the poster of the film and penned a note to celebrate 29 years of the film. “The story of your favorite love story has completed 29 years 🎬," he wrote. Besides the memory of the films he’s worked on, Nitin shared photos and videos of his work at his studio.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Nitin died by alleged suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far. It is claimed that the art director was in financial distress and his studio wasn’t running well. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.

Nitin Desai was a four-time National Award winner. He had won the prestigious awards for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002) and Devdas (2003). He also work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020).

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Nitin Desai
  2. bollywood
first published:August 02, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 14:08 IST