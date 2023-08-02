Nitin Desai Passes Away: When Amitabh Bachchan Touched The Feet Of Iconic Art Director’s Mother

In an unfortunate incident, acclaimed art director Nitin Desai ied by alleged suicide on Wednesday, August 2. He was 57. The creative art director, known for his works in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his art studio in Karjat, stated the initial reports. Police investigation reportedly suspects an alleged suicide, but a note hasn’t been recovered from the scene yet.

Nitin Desai was a respected person in the Hindi film industry. Many veteran celebrities tirelessly heaped praises on him for his artistic creations. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed by Nitin Desai’s artworks that the superstar touched the feet of the art director and his mother at an event.

It happened back in 2011 when Amitabh Bachchan attended a book launch event in Mumbai which was based on Nitin Desai’s contribution to Indian Cinema for 25 years. The book was titled Adhunik Yugacha Vishwakarma and was unveiled by Big B himself. Nitin Desai and his mother also graced the occasion.

Showing their respect towards Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Desai and his mother touched the superstar’s feet, reports Rediff.com. But the Sholay actor, being the gentleman that he is, touched the feet of the late art director’s mother. Addressing the crowd at the book launch event, Amitabh Bachchan publicly expressed that whenever he offered prayers in front of the idols of gods and goddesses sculpted by Nitin Desai, he felt that he was bowing down to the talented sculptor (Desai), admiring his work of art.

The camaraderie and mutual reverence between Amitabh Bachchan and Nitin Desai does not end here. Earlier, when Bachchan dropped multiple plaudits on Desai’s perfectly-carved idols of deities, the art director was kind enough to sculpt godly statues for the actor and gift them to him. Reportedly, the statues are kept inside Amitabh Bachchan’s office at Juhu in Andheri.

Nitin Desai displayed his creativity by making some of the most opulent film sets in Bollywood. Some of the noteworthy projects he was associated with include Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS. He gave a touch of grandeur to making the sets of Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani as well. Nitin Desai was also the recipient of four National Awards for Best Art Direction.