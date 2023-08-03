Nitin Desai To Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian Celebrities Who Died By Alleged Suicide

Renowned Bollywood art director, Nitin Desai as found dead at his art studio in Kajrat on Wednesday, August 2. A police investigation, followed by an initial postmortem report revealed that Desai died by hanging himself. Although police suspect that the art directed died due to alleged suicide, a note has not been recovered. This is, however, not the first suicide case witnessed by Bollywood. Over the years, similar alleged suicide cases in the industry left us shocked and hurt. Here’s a look at some prominent B-town stars who supposedly died by suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left a permanent void in Bollywood. The talented actor, who delivered some memorable performances in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The preliminary post-mortem report claimed that SSR died by hanging himself. Although a police investigation is still underway, the exact reason for his death remains a mystery.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan skyrocketed to fame with two films - Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan and Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Reportedly, Jiah was in a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, the son of actor-producer Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab. Jiah allegedly ended her life at her Juhu home, in Mumbai, on June 3, 2013, after encountering relationship turmoil. A suicide note was also recovered from her apartment.

Kushal Punjabi

Film and television actor Kushal Punjabi’s untimely demise made headlines back in 2019. Kushal allegedly died by suicide on December 26, 2019, by hanging himself at his residence in Pali Hills. A suicide note was found in his house where he held no one responsible for his death. Kushal was 42.

Asif Basra

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Asif Basra breathed life into any character with ease. Be it slipping into the shoes of a dreaded villain or essaying the role of a police officer, he impressed the masses with his stellar performances. On November 12, 2020, Basra allegedly hanged himself inside the premises of a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. Although an investigation was conducted to probe into the matter, it failed to reach a conclusion with Basra’s death still an undiscovered truth.

Guru Dutt

Guru Dutt, hailed as one of the most prominent Bollywood actors back in the 1960s, had a tragic death. The actor-director was found dead on his bed at his rented Mumbai apartment on October 10, 1964. According to reports, Guru Dutt consumed alcohol and sleeping pills together, which led to his death. However, there has been no concrete information behind the cause of his passing away.