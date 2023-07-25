Nitish Bhardwaj SUPPORTS Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer Sex Scene, Says 'Nolan's Message Is Clear...'

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has left a section of the Indian audience disappointed. The film is receiving backlash for a scene in which the lead actor, Cillian Murphy is reciting a line from Bhagwat Gita while indulging in sex. Nitish Bhardwaj, who used to place Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, has now reacted to the controversy.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Nitish Bhardwaj supported the scene in Nolan’s movie and explained that Gita teaches a sense of duty to all in the middle of a battlefield. In this regard, he argued that in our life also, we undergo several battlefields.

“When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly ! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act," he said.

The Mahabharata fame further urged people to understand Nolan’s message and added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race - for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet. The situation today is the same as Kurukshetra, which is why the Brahmins & Kshatriyas consciously did not propagate the Veda of warfare - Dhanurveda. The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!"

For the unversed, Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.