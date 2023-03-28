Nitu Chandra: People Still Call Me 'The Garam Masala' Girl And I Tell Them... | Exclusive

An actress, film producer, and theatre artist, Nitu Chandra is known for her roles in films like Garam Masala, Traffic Signal, Rann, Apartment, No Problem, and more. The actress has also shown her incredible acting skills in a Hollywood film titled Never Back Down: Revolt (2021). The crime drama recently had a television premiere. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, the 38-year-old actress talked about her experience of working in the Hollywood film, RRR song Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers bagging Oscars, her debut film Garam Masala and a lot more.

On being asked about her film Never Back Down: Revolt, Nitu says, “I’m very proud of the fact and I feel fortunate that I’ve done a Hollywood film. I’m looking forward to working in any part of the world with more great scripts. Breaking this glass ceiling, entering Hollywood, and playing one of the female leads along with doing my own action is a different feeling altogether. I’m blessed one to have this opportunity which I created for myself and it feels great. I someday hope to be a part of a film that wins an Oscar as well. I’m overwhelmed that I have made it to Hollywood, a journey from Bihar to Bollywood to Hollywood. It just feels great and historic."

Speaking on the historic Oscar victory by RRR song Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers, Nitu says, “It is beautiful feeling. Everybody knows that how much we look up to Oscars. We have always been talking about India wining Oscars. I remember from the Lagaan time, we were so hopeful to win but didn’t and we were so disappointed. The feeling was as same as winning cricket world when the whole country unitedly celebrates, it was same kind of positive vibes. People globally has recognized our work and we can go and work anywhere in the world especially Hollywood. I’m very proud of the fact that we have won two Oscars and specifically one coming from two women. This month is the women’s month and what better for India that two women has won the Oscars for the nation."

Ask her about her favourite Hollywood stars and the ones with whom she would like to share the screen space, the actress names Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr. and Jennifer Lawrence.

Nitu Chandra debuted in Bollywood with her role as an airhostess in the 2005 released Garam Masala, when asked if she ever thought the movie would be a superhit, the actress responds, “Garam Masala was a superhit with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Also Priydarshan sir directed it so I always knew that it would receive a lot of love from the audience. It went to such a huge reach from rural to city masses and internationally as well. I feel this love stills continues because people do call me Garam Masala girl and I always keep telling them, I’ve done more movies as well (Laughs). So thanks to the wonderful team of Garam Masala which made it a huge success."

In recent years, many celebrities have come forward to talk about how much they still struggle with body image issues. On being quizzed if she has you ever felt extra-conscious about her body and faced similar issues, being a part of the industry, Nitu shares, “I have body image issues when I’m not working out or taking care of my body which is very rare. I always take care of myself and think if my body is fit then only I can do things which is what is the need of the hour for everyone. If you are sick or if have some issues with your body to loose weight, then that’s a different case altogether but not out of laziness. I totally advocate to be fit and not skinny which will make women fit and will."

While talking about body image issues, the actress also touched upon facing racial discrimination. The actress says, “I do think there is a racial discrimination in the showbiz everywhere in the world. But it’s changing now slowly and gradually. Internationally, I have faced this in a huge way but I didn’t give much importance or attention to it and kept doing what I wanted to. And here I am."

