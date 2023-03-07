Kannada Bigg Boss, Season 5 finalist Niveditha Gowda has been impressing fans with her comic timing and incredible performance in the comedy show Gichchi Giligili. When not wowing us with her acting chops, the actress is busy dishing out fashion goals. The latest lessons came wrapped in six yards of grace.

Anyone would agree that sarees are a fashion favourite amongst women. And the Kannada actress is no different. She is particularly fond of the ethnic looks and of all, the saree might be her favourite. She shared a photo of herself, looking striking in a dark green sequin saree. Along with a matching dark green blouse, Niveditha decided to keep her makeup with the ensemble striking yet in sync. She wore black smokey eyes with a hint of dark green on the lower eyelids, and a sleek kohl which was complemented by mascara-laden eyelashes. With blushed cheeks, she opted for a bold red lip. Her blonde tresses were styled in full curls. Niveditha added a choker-style diamond necklace to add more bling to her desi girl avatar.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niveditha Gowda 👑 (@niveditha__gowda)

“Hey,” the actress captioned the post, which has received a bunch of reactions from fans who have termed her as the “future Kannada heroine.” One of the users commented, “The cutest Niveditha.” Another wrote, “Wow… beautiful.”

Last month, Niveditha Gowda shared a heartfelt post for her husband Chandan Shetty, to mark their third marriage anniversary. Alongside a cute selfie, she wrote, “It’s been 3 years. Happy wedding anniversary love. Love you so much. Keep loving me always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niveditha Gowda 👑 (@niveditha__gowda)

Niveditha and Kannada singer Chandan Shetty met inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the fifth season. Eventually, the duo fell in love. After the reality show, the couple got married on February 26 in Mysuru. Niveditha and Chandan had a traditional marriage followed by a royal-themed reception, which was attended by family members and close friends.

On the work front, Niveditha started her career as a model and has featured in multiple TV commercials. But, she got her breakthrough in 2017, after she participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5.

Niveditha has also appeared in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi.

