Nivetha Thomas, Jayasura's Free-Flowing Chemistry In Sneak Peek Of Enthaada Saji

Tollywood actress Nivetha Thomas successfully captured our attention with her phenomenal performance in the 2013 film Romans. After her stint in the Boban Samuel directorial, Nivetha went on to display her acting prowess in other regional language films including V, Darbar, Vakeel Saab, and Saakini Daakini. Since last year, the masses were brimming with excitement after talks of Niveditha making a comeback into Malayalam films started doing the rounds on the Internet.

After an almost 10-year sabbatical, she will mark her presence in the Malayalam cine world with the film Enthaada Saji. Recently a sneak peek of the film was released on YouTube, which once again sparked curiosity among cine-goers. Apart from Nivetha, actors Kunchacko Boban and Jayasura will be playing pivotal roles in the highly-anticipated comedy flick.

The adorable short clip opens with Nivetha engaging in a short conversation with Jayasura at a cemetery. Niveditha calls Jayasura Roy, indicating that it is the actor’s character name in the film. When Jayasura, aka Roy, questions Nivetha about what she was doing at a cemetery, the actress looks somewhat nervous. Looking at a tomb in front of her, she surprises Roy by asking him “Are there only 2 people inside this?”

Roy looks startled at the peculiar question and looks at Nivetha with goggled eyes. In reply, Roy agrees with Nivetha’s unexpected inquiry. When in turn he asks Nivetha to cite the reason for asking such a strange question, the actress gave an even more confusing answer. She said, “Our family graves are overcrowded.” Adding to Roy’s bewilderment, Nivetha concludes, “Nice ambience, right?” to which a baffled Roy just nods in agreement.

The sneak peek of Enthaada Saji promises an intriguing tale, embedded with elements of fun and entertainment. Although we are not aware of the protagonists’ equation with one another, Nivetha and Jayasura’s chemistry appeared to exude easy-breezy vibes. Helmed by Godfy Xavier Babu, the debutant director is also assigned the responsibility of penning the script of Enthaada Saji.

The film is produced by Listin Stephen, under the banners of Magic Frames. Jithu Damodar has been roped in as the cinematographer. Further details about Enthaada Saji are currently awaited.

