Nivin Pauly Makes Shocking Claims About Thuramukham's Delay, Blames Producer For Late Release

Actor Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham had been hibernating in the chilly confines of the movie archives for a while now. The project which was initially scheduled to release in 2020 faced a slew of delays due to the pandemic and remained suspended indefinitely due to financial constraints. After its release date being shuffled around multiple times, the film is finally ready to emerge from its slumber and make its long-awaited debut on the silver screen on March 10. According to Pinkvilla, Nivin Pauly finally spilled the beans about the prolonged delay of Thuramukham in a recent interview with Mathrubhumi.com.

During the conversation, he confessed that the movie’s postponement for over three years was due to financial difficulties. Nivin did not hold back and criticized producer Sukumar Thekkepat for the situation. He revealed that the film was stalled because of the producer’s financial mismanagement, who prioritized the film’s profits over everything else.

Pauly disclosed that Thuramukham garnered 70 percent of its revenue from pre-release activities, such as selling satellite and OTT rights. The actor added that the project could have avoided a significant financial crisis if the producer had genuinely supported the film.

Further, Nivin also opened up on how Thuramukham was rescued from indefinite delay by producer Listin Stephen, who bravely decided to support the Rajeev Ravi directorial when others were hesitant to take it on. Despite the financial challenges, Nivin and the rest of the cast and crew were excited to work with the filmmaker in the industry, to the extent that they even offered to not take fees.

Thuramukham is directed by National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi who is known for his critically acclaimed films Annayum Rasoolum and Kammatti Paadam. The film is a period drama based on a play written by KM Chidambaran and adapted for the screen by his son Gopan Chidambaram. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly will be playing the role of Mattanchery Moidu, a character with shades of grey, in the upcoming film. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Senthil Krishna, and others. The film’s music has been composed by Shahbaz Aman. Thuramukham hit the theatres today, March 10.

