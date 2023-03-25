Malayalam young performer Nivin Pauly has signed another project for 2023. Sharing an update on his Twitter account, he wrote, “Something big on the way! Super excited to be a part of this stunning story. Looking forward to collaborating with the talented Aaryan Written & Directed by #Aaryan Project Designed by @sivanandankuttu # More updates soon."This is the first project of Nivin Pauly with director Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan. The poster of the upcoming venture seems adventurous.

The debut poster outlines an elephant with red eyes. These red eyes may symbolise the fierce elephant. The drawing is made on sand that can reflect both forest or beachy sands. Thus the upcoming venture can be touted as an adventure drama, the first such movie in the genre for Nivin Pauly. Nivin’s fans have congratulated him for the development and are waiting for more details of the project. On the work front, Nivin Pauly will be seen in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, while his movie Thuramukham is already running on the screen.

Something big on the way!Super excited to be a part of this stunning story ❤️❤️. Looking forward to collaborating with the talented Aaryan😊Written & Directed by #Aaryan Project Designed by @sivanandankuttu# More updates soon pic.twitter.com/Ls2xGT3Awx — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) March 24, 2023

The director Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan has also shared the poster. For the unversed, this is the second film of the director after Burn my body, a short film. Sharing his happiness on Instagram, the director wrote that he wanted to cast Nivin Pauly and finally the actor agreed to the adventure project.

Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan thanked the universe, his parents, wife, and children for their support. To quote “Thanks to the universe. 🙏Hugs and hugs to Soumya and my beloved children, mother and father, Soumya’s father and mother, and siblings. Dear brother Kutu Sivanandan too. Thank you to everyone who has held me together till now.”

Director Aaryan said that the film is a result of his hard work over the last five years. “Entering another phase of life that you have longed for. Must be with. 🙏The film is all my sweat, marrow, flesh, and blood of my last 5 years. (I know, I am very emotional right now.. )”

The director promised the audience to try hard and make the venture the best. He sought blessings from his supporters for the venture. Other details of the project will be shared by the team.

Famous Malayalam singer Anoop Sarkar congratulated the director and wrote “ Congratulations buddy! So happy for you and May the Universe make it happen the best possible way.”

