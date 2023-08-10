Nivin Pauly-starrer Ramachandra Boss & Co Poster Out; Film Likely To Release During Onam

Actor Nivin Pauly has recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, Ramachandra Boss & Co. Through his social media account, he dropped the film’s release date with the poster, featuring himself in a black jacket and track pants, along with the other actors in the film. He shared the post with the caption, “When Heist meets humour, it’s Ramachandra Boss &Co time! A Pravasi heist mission begins this Onam in theatres near you". Seeing the caption, it is clearly visible that the makers are planning to release the film during Onam. Recently, Listin Stephen, who is among the producers for the film, shared in one of his interviews too, that the team is looking to have an Onam release.

The action film Ramachandra Boss & Co revolves around a high-stake robbery, which takes place in the UAE. Its screenplay and dialogue are crafted by Haneef Adeni, while Nivin Pauly and Listin Stephen are the producers. The film’s cinematography is handled by Vishnu and Thandasseery, while Midhun Mukundan composed the music. The cast of the movie features prominent actors including Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Jaffer Idukki, Ganapathi, Vijilesh Karayad, Vinay Forrt, Sreenath Babu, Munish, Roni Abraham, Balu Varghese, and Ratheesh Krishnan. Not much about the film’s storyline is out in the public domain.

Nivin Pauly is an Indian actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He marked his presence in the industry with his hit film Thattathin Marayathu in 2012, which became a blockbuster hit of the year. In 2013, he also made his Tamil debut with the film Neram. Later, in the same year, he was seen in films like 5 Sundarikal and Arikil Oraal.

Nivin Pauly has projects lined up that will be released this year. His most recent film, Gauri, directed by Vysakh, is expected to release on August 16. He also has films like Safari, directed by Rejish Antony, Action Hero Biju 2 by Abrid Shine, and the N N Pillai Biopic by Rajeev Ravi. He is working with Haneef Adeni on Vigilante Malayalam, which is scheduled to release on September 24. Edison Photos, The Pirates of Diego Garcia, and Varshaghalkku Sesham are among his other films that will be released this year.