Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham starring Nivin Pauly is finally hitting the big screens on March 10. The makers have now unveiled the new teaser of the film on the YouTube channel Magic Frames. Magic Frames, owned by Listin Stephen, is bringing the film to the theatres. Listin Stephen is a film producer and distributor who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Take a look at the teaser here:

Nivin Pauly is playing the lead role of Mattancheri Moitu in Thuramukham. The actor is seen in various avatars in the teaser, and the Kochi port of the twenties and forties has been recreated beautifully. The main theme of the film is the Chapa system of division of labour which existed in Kochi till 1962 and the struggle of the workers to end it. As per reports, in the Chappa system, copper coins were thrown in the air and the workers who came to unload cargo from ships would fight for it and those who succeeded were given jobs.

Nivin Pauly also took to his official Twitter handle to share the new teaser. He tweeted, “Delighted to present the teaser of #THURAMUKHAM. See you all at the theatres on 10th March." Take a look:

Delighted to present the teaser of #THURAMUKHAM . See you all at the theatre on 10th March😊https://t.co/U9cYcx4tdO pic.twitter.com/MDScYtQwA2— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) March 8, 2023

Thuramukham has been directed by Rajeev Ravi, and the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Gopan Chidambaran. The film has a big star cast like Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Purnima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, Sudev Nair, Manikanthan Achari, Senthil Krishna and Santhosh Keeshatur.

Produced by Sukumar Thekepaat under the banner of Thekepaat Films and Queen Mary Movies, Thuramukham is co-produced by Jose Thomas.

The makers of Thuramukham on Thursday also announced that pre-booking of the tickets is now open. Nivin tweeted about the same and wrote, “Bookings are open!!! Grab your tickets. THURAMUKHAM in theatres from 10th March. #Thuramukham #ThuramukhamTheRebellion."

Apart from Thuramukhan, Nivin Pauly has many upcoming films in his filmography such as Action Hero Biju 2, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Thaaram. He was last seen in the Malayalam film Mahaveeryar, directed by Abrid Shine.

