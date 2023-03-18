Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has completed the first schedule of his upcoming project. He shared the information about his untitled project NP24 with fans through Twitter. Posting a photograph with the crew, he wrote, “Here we wrap the first schedule of #NP42 in U.A.E Thank you, team, for this love and support ❤️ #Haneefadeni #Listinstephen#Magicframes #Paulyjrpictures.’’ The picture has been taken at the shooting location in the United Arab Emirates. The team has so far not shared the details about the second schedule of NP42.

Nivin Pauly recently stunned fans with his makeover for NP42. The actor, who was trolled for gaining weight, has now responded by getting rid of all those excess kilos. For the muhurat ceremony of NP42, Nivin Pauly was dressed in a black logo t-shirt, black trousers, and a solid-colored black zipper jacket. He completed his OOTD with a wristwatch and tinted spectacles with striking black frames. Nivin Pauly undoubtedly looked dapper in this all-black avatar.

After the success of action thriller Mikhael, released in 2019, Nivin Pauly has once again reunited with director Haneef Adeni for NP42. The film is being produced under the banner of Magic Frames and Pauly Junior Pictures. The ensemble cast of the film includes Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Fort, Arsha Chandni, Vijilesh, and Mamitha Baiju among others.

In other news, Malayalam filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony has also collaborated with Nivin Pauly for an upcoming project. The official announcement was made, after Dijo shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony. In a series of pictures, Nivin Pauly and Dijo Jose can be seen lighting the lamp.

Alongside, the filmmaker wrote, “My third! With @nivinpaulyactor Produced by @iamlistinstephen @magicframes2011 Written by @sharismohammed @sudeepelamon @jakes_bejoy @sreejithsarang."

Fans congratulated and wished luck to the actor-director duo for their collaboration. Dijo Antony and Nivin Pauly have previously worked together in two films - Queen and Jana Gana Mana.

Director Dijo Antony rose to fame with the film Jana Gana Mana. The courtroom drama featured Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Nivin Pauly’s recent outing at box office, Thuramukham, is still doing well in theatres.

Apart from NP42, other projects of the actor in the pipeline are Thaaram and Tamil movie Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here