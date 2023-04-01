NMACC Launch: Nita Ambani Performs to Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Neetu Kapoor Spellbound; Watch

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) had a grand launch event on Friday night with the who’s who of the industry attending it. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar, it was a star-studded affair. While several videos of the stars at the event have gone viral, Nita Ambani’s performance at the launch event has now caught everyone’s attention on social media.

In a video shared by NMACC India, Nita Ambani was seen performing a Bharatnatyam arrangement on the song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Dressed in a red ensemble with a pink dupatta, she looked graceful as she performed on stage at the launch. The caption of the post read, “Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ exclusively choreographed for the grand launch."

The performance received praise from many, including Neetu Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal. Neetu shared a glimpse of the performance on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Spectacular." Shreya, who sang the song, took to the comments section and wrote, “Absolutely spectacular. What a graceful performance ♥️🙏🏻 Honoured to be a small part of this magnificent musical."

Several social media users also praised the performance. “Graceful performance by Nita Ambani ma’am and the heavenly voice of the legend Shreya Ghoshal ma’am in the background! What a beautiful moment!" an Instagram user wrote. “Nita Ambani dancing on Shreya Ghoshal’s version of bhajans is a cultural reset," added another.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the event took place. According to multiple reports, including The Indian Express, the center has a grand theatre that can house over 2000 guests. It also has a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. The centre can be used by children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled for free.

Read all the Latest Movies News here