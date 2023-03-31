NMACC Launch Pics: Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor Turn Heads; Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt Share Heartwarming Moment

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to open doors on Friday evening, March 31. While many members of Nita Ambani’s family will be joining her on the special occasion, several Bollywood and international stars are also expected to attend the special launch event. This includes Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and more. Among the first to make their way to the launch event were Aamir Khan and his family.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor debuted his new look at the event. Aamir Khan kept his attire simple for the starry night. He slipped into a green kurta along with a pair of denim pants and completed his look with a pair of classy shoes. His daughter Ira Khan opted for a black and white dress and her fiance, Nupur Shikare was seen wearing a tuxedo. Also joining Aamir were his sons Junaid Khan and Azad.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth also made his way to the launch event. Besides Aamir and Rajinikanth, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and their daughter Sara Tendulkar. Sachin looked dapper in a blue suit, twinning with his wife Anjali who opted for traditional blue attire. Whereas Sara chose a contemporary look for the night, wearing a chic black ensemble for the launch.

Also present at the event were Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor. Soon followed Vidya Balan, who had a heartwarming moment with Alia Bhatt.

Earlier in the night, Nita Ambani’s husband Mukesh Ambani, their elder son and daughter-in-law, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and their daughter Isha, among other family members, made their way to the event. They also posed for pictures before making their way to the launch.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex. According to multiple reports, including The Indian Express, the center has a grand theatre that can house over 2000 guests. It also has a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. The centre can be used by children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled for free.

