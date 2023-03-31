NMACC Launch: Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold, Picks Sheer Gown and Cape; Nick Jonas Rocks a Black Look

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the ultimate power couple at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event. The couple, who landed in India just in time for the launch event, turned heads with their jaw-dropping outfits. For the star-studded night, Priyanka chose a golden outfit featuring a shimmery body and a sheer train.

The Citadel star completed her look with a sheer cape featuring frills around the neck and a pair of high heels. She tied her hair back into a bun and wore statement earrings to complete her glamorous look. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers singer was seen wearing an all-black look.

The couple struck power poses for the paparazzi, giving a closer look at their OOTN before making their way to the launch party.

Others present at the inaugural event were Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and more.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex. According to multiple reports, including The Indian Express, the center has a grand theatre that can house over 2000 guests. It also has a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. The centre can be used by children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled for free.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai with their daughter Malti on Friday afternoon. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India. Priyanka is expected to stay back a few more days for the promotions of Citadel.

