'No Good News Right Now': Mitali Mayekar Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours

Marathi celebrity couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media. They tied the knot on January 24, 2021. The duo never shies away from flaunting their mushy romantic moments. Recently, the couple made headlines related to rumours regarding Mitali’s pregnancy. This started when Mitali had treated fans to a picture in a black one-piece dress and she wrote in the caption: “Mommy’s getting hot!” Some of the fans guessed that her caption indicates that she is going to embrace motherhood. Mitali rubbished these rumours in a byte given to ABP Majha recently. She said that there is no truth in the speculations regarding her pregnancy. “I don’t have any good news right now,” said Mitali Mayekar, adding that these reports are fake and this had started because of her aforementioned caption. She added that she had used this caption because it is a line from one of her favourite songs.

Besides this news, Siddharth and Mitali have dominated the headlines several times because of their adorable gestures for each other. Siddharth had gone to London due to some work in July and then returned to Mumbai. Mitali had made him feel special with an amazing welcome gift, a PlayStation 5. Siddharth was extremely happy after receiving this gift and posted a picture of it on the Instagram stories section as well. He captioned the gift as “wife’s love”. Later, they enjoyed a meal of potato bhaji, dal, and chapati, and shared a picture of it on the Instagram story as well.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar recently revealed their love story in an interview with the entertainment portal Rajshri Marathi. Both actors didn’t know much about each other when they met during a program. The duo didn’t speak to each other for a long time and were in relationships with different people. Later, they decided to meet each other when they were single. Gradually, their friendship turned into love, and they started dating in 2018. After some time, Siddharth proposed to Mitali in front of fans, to make the relationship official. They decided to live together after dating for a while and eventually got engaged in 2019.