'No Hike In Ticket Prices For Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro': Producer TG Vishwa Prasad

Power star Pawan Kalyan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Bro: The Avatar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28. With less than a week left now for the release, every update about the film is making headlines. And the latest update suggests that the producer of the film TG Vishwa Prasad has decided not to hike the Bro movie ticket prices. During a recent media interaction, he stated that the film was produced on a restricted budget, leading to his decision not to raise the ticket cost for this movie.

Lately, we have observed a surge in ticket prices for movies featuring big actors. But the audience must be happy with Prasad’s comments and will be looking forward with even greater anticipation for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

Another development related to Bro was announced recently at the success celebration of the movie Baby. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who was the chief guest at the event, revealed that the trailer for Bro: The Avatar will be released on July 21 (Friday).

As per reports, the makers of Bro have scheduled a pre-release event that will be attended by actor Chiranjeevi. He has been invited as the chief guest for this event which is set to take place at the Shilpakala Vedika Auditorium in Hyderabad on July 25, just three days before the film’s release.

The movie also features Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. Filming commenced earlier this year and Pawan Kalyan completed his portions within a relatively short period, as per reports. Alongside the main cast, actors such as Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani and Raja Chembolu also play pivotal characters in Bro: The Avatar.

It is worth noting that Bro is a remake of the successful Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The original Tamil version featured Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in the lead roles.