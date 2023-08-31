'No Intention Of Not Marrying All My Life': 48-year-old Actress Nagma

Nagma was an actress who defined elegance and charm on-screen back in the 90s. She had become quite popular, appearing in multiple language films after making her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the 1990 film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. She also appeared in films like Suhaag opposite Akshay Kumar and Yalgaar opposite Sanjay Dutt.

On advice from her close friend, the late Divya Bharti, Nagma shifted to Tamil and Telugu films. Her debut Tamil film Kadhalan, opposite Prabhu Deva, became a rage all over the country for its music with hit songs like Mukkala Muqabla and Urvashi Urvashi. Her other Tamil films include Villadhi Villain opposite Sathyaraj and Baashha opposite Rajinikanth.

While Nagma has had a prolific career, one aspect of her life that often garnered a lot of media attention and fan speculation is her unmarried status. The 48-year-old actress has never been married although her name has been linked with top celebrities and sportspersons.

Nagma, who has not appeared in a film for almost 15 years now, recently appeared in an interview with a news portal. While she talked extensively about her films as well as her political career, when the topic shifted to marriage she said that she had no intention of not staying unmarried all her life. She said that although she is 48, she still wishes to raise a family with a husband and children. She maintained though that she would still remain happy if she did not get married.

Nagma also had a brief stint in the Bhojpuri film industry after her offers in other industries started drying up. She also joined politics in 2004 by getting inducted in the Congress party although it was widely reported that the BJP wanted to field her as a candidate from Hyderabad for the Lok Sabha elections that year.

Nagma’s last released film was the Bhojpuri movie Thela No 501 in 2008. Her half-sister Jyothika is still a successful actress in the Tamil film industry and continues to act to date.