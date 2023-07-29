No Lip-lock Scene To Best Gym, Here's What Bollywood Actors Demand Before Signing Films

The Hindi film industry, famously known as Bollywood, is considered one of the largest in the world. Bollywood actors put in a lot of hard work to deliver their best performances and entertain the audience. However, there are certain demands that these celebrities make before signing a film. Let’s take a look at some superstars and their specific demands:

Shah Rukh Khan

Referred to as the King of Bollywood and a global icon, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly avoids doing scenes involving horse riding in his films and he also has a strict no lip-lock scene policy in his contract. Filmmakers prioritise his demands as his mere presence in a movie is a major factor, and they don’t want to miss the opportunity to work with him.

Akshay Kumar

Referred to as Khiladi and known for his fitness, Akshay Kumar follows strict discipline during his work. He makes two demands from the filmmakers. Firstly, he doesn’t work on Sundays, preferring to rest and spend time with his family. Secondly, he likes to complete the filming within 100 to 120 days so that he can take up other projects.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest superstars in the industry. He is very particular about his clause, clearly stating that he will not engage in any intimate or kissing scenes with actresses in the film. He has adhered to this clause throughout his career.

Hrithik Roshan

Known for his dedication to fitness, Hrithik never compromises on his health. When signing a film, he demands access to a well-equipped gym in the city and he also brings along his personal chef wherever he goes. He ensures that the filmmakers provide him with the best gym facilities even during outdoor shoots.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global star who first made her mark in Bollywood and then went international. The actress makes it a point not to do any scenes involving nudity in her films. She sticks to this principle in all her projects.