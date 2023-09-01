‘No One Should Have This Experience’: Vijay Raghavendra Shares His Pain After Wife’s Demise

Just a few weeks after the untimely passing of his wife, Spandana Raghavendra, renowned Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra has bravely resumed his professional commitments. Currently, he is actively engaged in promoting his upcoming film, Kaddha Chitra. This marks his first public appearance since the heartbreaking loss of his beloved spouse. Originally scheduled for release on August 26, the film’s release was postponed due to the tragic circumstances surrounding Vijay’s personal life.

In a poignant conversation with a Kannada private news channel, Vijay Raghavendra candidly shared his thoughts on coping with grief and how his life has undergone profound changes in recent days. He expressed the profound pain of separation, emphasizing that no one should have to endure the heartache of losing a loved one. Vijay reflected on the vibrant and joyful moments that once filled his daily life, from the morning’s first spark to the evening’s bedtime. He spoke of the smiles, excitement, and happiness shared with family, a cherished routine that had been altered forever.

The actor went on to describe how his life has transformed following the tragic loss of his wife. He spoke of the memories they had created together and how they had shaped his perspective on life. Vijay acknowledged that while he may wear a smile in the presence of others, he finds it challenging to do so in front of his son. He shared, “It’s because he is Spandana’s son, and I can’t act in front of him. I leave when I feel alone."

Speaking with deep empathy for his son, Vijay expressed the profound difficulty faced by a child living without his mother. The absence of a welcoming presence when he returns from school has created a void that Vijay is determined to fill. He emphasized his commitment to being there for his son during this challenging time, offering emotional support and love.

Despite the heartache, Vijay Raghavendra has resumed his professional commitments, acknowledging the importance of fulfilling his duties as an actor. He revealed that Spandana had always encouraged him to remain active and engaged in his career, and her memory continues to inspire him to complete tasks he has undertaken.

Returning to discuss Kaddha Chitra, the actor shared insights into his role in the film. In Kaddha Chitra, Vijay portrays a powerful and intense character who seeks justice against notorious gangsters involved in heinous activities. The film’s trailer has garnered significant attention, and fans eagerly await the release of this promising project.