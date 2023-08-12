CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » 'No Pain, No Gain': Varun Dhawan Sustains Injury On Atlee's VD18 Sets
'No Pain, No Gain': Varun Dhawan Sustains Injury On Atlee's VD18 Sets

Last Updated: August 12, 2023

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a picture showing swelling on his elbow. He sustained this injury while shooting for Atlee’s VD18.

Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Bawaal. The actor is now all set to collaborate with Atlee on his next project, VD18. He has begun shooting for the film recently. The actor and Jawan director Atlee will work together for the first time on this movie. In the latest, Varun sustained an injury during the shoot of this film and shared the same on social media to inform his followers. But, this injury has not deterred the actor from giving his best shot.

Varun Dhawan posted a photo on his official Instagram account that only shows the upper half of his body. He folded his hand to reveal a red swelling on his elbow. When he uploaded the picture to his story and captioned it, “No pain, no gain. VD18"

Recently, a video from the action movie’s set was circulated online, which showed Varun Dhawan and the crew exchanging greetings with Atlee on the first day of shooting for VD 18. Talking about the film with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhwan said, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, sources close to the production have revealed, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar."

Keerthy Suresh and Jubliee fame Wamiqa Gabbi will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in VD18, which is slated for release in theatres on May 31, 2024. The film, written by the accomplished screenwriter Kalees, is set to provide an amazing cinematic experience.

Apart from VD 18. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Citadel’s Indian adaptation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear alongside him in the series. The much-awaited show, which is directed by Raj and DK, is now in the final stages of production.

