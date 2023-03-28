Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in showbiz. Recently, they made their fans go aww at the Indian Sports Honours event as they walked the red carpet, hand in hand. After the event, the duo engaged in some fun games and revealed secrets about each other. They spoke about their 3 a.m. friend. Moreover, Virat admitted that he would rule the dance floor when he used to drink.

In a fun conversation with Star Sports, Virat, and Anushka were asked who they would consider their 3 a.m. friend, and they both pointed at each other. Anushka added, “If either of us is awake at 3 a.m., then we call, but we don’t want to be awake at 3 a.m. We sleep very early, so we have no interest in being awake at 3 a.m." She mentions that they go to bed by 9:30 p.m."

Further, the couple were asked who would steal the dance floor. Anushka was quick to point at Virat, much to the latter’s surprise. Anushka revealed that “he loves singing and dancing." The cricketer tried to protest at first but later accepted, saying, “I don’t drink anymore but pehle party my ghus ke agar 2 drink ho gayi to phir yes (I don’t drink anymore but earlier, once I had drinks at a party, then yes I would dance)." He said he would take over the party to the point where they wouldn’t want him there anymore. He added, “Not anymore though. This is back in the day."

Reminiscing his old days, Virat Kohli performed the hook step of Naatu Naatu from RRR on the Indian Sports Honours red carpet.

During the interview, Anushka Sharma also revealed that Virat has a sharp memory, while she always forgets important dates. She talked aboutVirat taking note of all her important appointments. She also said that Virat’s memory was one of the things with which she was very impressed before they started dating.

Anushka Sharma will soon return to the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. This film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the meantime, Anushka and Virat have also launched their NGO.

