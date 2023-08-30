'No Requests For Personal Appearance Anywhere': Actress Varalaxmi On NIA Summons

South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar found herself at the centre of headlines due to rumours linking her to a drug-related case involving her former manager, Adilingam. Reports circulating on social media alleged that she had been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case. The actress has come forward to dismiss these claims and set the record straight.

In a statement released on her social media account, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar addressed the issue directly. She stated, “In light of recent events, I feel that it’s important to address this issue for the purpose of clarity. All the news information circulating mentioning that I have been summoned by the NIA relating to a case involving Mr Adilingam are false and mere rumours. No such summons have been issued. No requests for personal appearance anywhere have been made."

The actress clarified the nature of her association with Adilingam, explaining that he worked as her freelance manager briefly three years ago. She also highlighted that she had other freelance managers during that time. She emphasized that she has had no communication with him since his tenure ended. Varalaxmi expressed her willingness to assist the government if needed, stating, “I am equally shocked at the news. I would be happy to be of assistance to the government in any way possible."

The statement concluded with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar urging the media to prioritize factual reporting over speculative rumours. She expressed her disappointment at how celebrities are often dragged into the news without proper clarification. The actress’s request to the media was to publish articles based on verified information, emphasizing the potential damage to her reputation caused by unfounded rumours.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made her debut in the film industry with the Tamil movie Podaa Podi in 2012. Despite the recent controversy, she remains focused on her work, reportedly being part of six projects this year.