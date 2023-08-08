'No SRK No Don 3' Say Fans Amid Claims of Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar Film

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don franchise waited 12 long years for Farhan Akhtar to announce Don 3. While Farhan finally came through and dropped the Don 3 announcement on Tuesday morning, he said that a ‘new era’ is in the making. The post was enough to fuel the rumours of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan. This resulted in several fans chanting ‘No SRK No Don 3’. Many took to the comments section of Farhan’s Don 3 post and said that they cannot see Shah Rukh be replaced. Many also took to Twitter and trended ‘No SRK No Don 3.’

“Don 3 without SRK… nahi chalega… we want SRK only in DON 3 no other actor no need of new era!!" a fan wrote. “If SRK is not Hero then we don’t want DON franchise anymore make a fresh film with another actor," added another. “No one wants any new era without srk," a third comment read. “No Shah Rukh Khan sir, No Don3❌," a comment read. “When people were asking for Don 3, this isn’t what they meant!" a fifth user wrote.

No hate to ranveer, srk himself let don 3 go but that background music and title kinda hurts without him.— the shah girl (@Snehaaahere) August 8, 2023

No SRK No Don 3 https://t.co/RohiFJhZ9e— Amreen_Srkian (@Amreen_Srkian) August 8, 2023

News18 had previously revealed that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to the film. Soon after, it was reported that Ranveer is replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3 and Farhan had already begun work on the new franchise. It is now reported that the filmmaker is set to make the official announcement this week with a teaser.

A source told Pinkvilla that the director is planning to drop a video sometime this week and it will be attached with Gadar 2, set to release this weekend. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days," the insider said.