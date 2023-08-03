Nora Fatehi Accuses Filmmakers For Casting Only '4 Girls': 'They Are Getting Projects Non-Stop' | Exclusive

With chartbuster dance numbers and unmatchable on-screen energy, Nora Fatehi has come a long way. While the actress continues to create waves as the dancing queen of Bollywood, she will soon be exploring herself in the field of acting with much meatier roles and screen time. While Nora made her film debut in 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, the actress has now revealed that her forthcoming films have different genres and have allowed her to push more as an actress.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Nora admitted that it has been difficult to convince filmmakers, not because she’s a dancer, but because there’s a shortage of makers who want to take a chance on her. “I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for,” she told us.

The actress shared that the competition in the showbiz world is too high today and went on to claim that it is just ‘four girls’ who are getting work. Though Nora did not take anybody’s name, she alleged that filmmakers are not casting anybody other than these four actresses. “Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that,” she said.

“So your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard work, but it’s happening. And I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself, so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge," Nora added.

Spilling beans on her next film outings, Nora shared, “So I’ve been only shooting films this year. It’s been crazy, back-to-back firms, and as lead roles, it’s happening now, a lot of them will be releasing next year.”

She added, “I’m particularly excited about one or two projects right now. And I’m really lucky. You know I’ve been waiting for so long to be cast as a lead in a film. And this year, they’ve just happened back to back so so quickly, and thankfully, in different genres. So one is a comedy with Excel films. One is a family drama film. I’m very, very, very excited about that one. One other one is an extreme action sports film. And now I’m doing two Telugu films as one of the leads. And yeah 100% is not happening anymore.”

Nora concluded by saying that ‘things today are taking a huge shift’ and that she is finally getting good films now. “I would say it’s all the years of hard work. But of course, before the pandemic, I was in Street dancer, that was a huge opportunity for me and a big door opener. And in Batla House, I did act in that film. But this is the year for me to embody the lead roles that I’ve been working on and hoped for for years,” she concluded.