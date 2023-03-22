Nora Fatehi Burns the Stage With Her Sexy Dance Moves in Orlando, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Performance

After wrapping up The Entertainers Tour, Nora Fatehi has given fans a glimpse of her performance in Orlando. On Wednesday, the Street Dancer 3D star shared a reel that provides a sneak peek of her behind-the-scenes routine as well as her performance. The video begins with her performing on stage, and it shows the crowd cheering. Apart from that, it also includes snippets of fan reactions, Nora meeting her fans backstage, practising, getting ready for the show, and much more. Nora Fatehi dropped the clip on her Instagram account with the caption “Orlando".

Fans went all out to shower praises on Nora Fatehi's video. One person wrote, “What a rockstar!”, while another commented, “You own the stage and how!” Nora's followers also called her a “legend" in the comments section “The best dancer, you are a legend,” one comment read.

Watch the video below:

Prior to this, Nora had delighted her fans by sharing a montage containing moments from her performance in Dallas as a part of The Entertainers Tour. The video showcases Nora Fatehi engaging with her fans and performing on stage. The montage also features clips of her dancing alongside Akshay Kumar. The video also includes fans' testimonials, who travelled from different parts of the United States to witness Nora's captivating performance on stage.

Previously, Nora Fatehi had posted another amazing video from The Entertainers Tour which captured her stunning entrance on stage. While performing the party anthem Dirty Little Secret, Nora looked beautiful in a sparkling red outfit. The footage captures Nora's electrifying performances in both Dallas and Atlanta. Nora captioned the video “DLS in ATL". Additionally, she tagged The Entertainers Tour's official account in the video.

The Entertainers Tour, headed by Akshay Kumar, featured a star-studded lineup including Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Zara Khan, and singers Jasleen Royal and Stebin Ben.

This is not the first time Nora Fatehi has showcased her skills on a global stage. She had performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, along with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal. The group performed “Light The Sky," leaving the audience captivated.

On the work front, Nora had made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. Her performance in the song “Manike" alongside Sidharth Malhotra was well-received by her fans.

