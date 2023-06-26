Sexy! Nora Fatehi Flaunts Bold Dance Moves In A Plunging Red Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a fiery red hot dress. Nora, who is known for her bold fashion statements and scintillating dance moves, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest post in which she announced the release of her new international track ‘Sexy In My Dress’ on her YouTube channel.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her music video in which she can be seen showing off her bold dance moves in a red mini dress featuring a plunging neckline. Earlier, Nora dropped a teaser of the music video on her account.

Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.

Nora revealed that she missed out on a lot in her twenties because she was working hard for her future. “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room."

She continued, “I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?'"