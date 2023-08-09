CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sexy! Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Plunging Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
Sexy! Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Plunging Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

August 09, 2023, 15:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Nora Fatehi looks sexy in a very racy outfit.

Nora Fatehi raises the heat in a very racy bralette paired with an oversized blazer and mini skirt. Check out her sexy video here.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Nora, who is known for her bold and racy fashion statements, sent the internet into a frenzy with a new video in which she is seen dressing up for a hot photo shoot.

Nora Fatehi looked sensational as she flaunted her bombshell body in a plunging bralette paired with an oversized pastel blue blazer and a matching skirt. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “He got 99 problems, and the biggest one is me."

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement in the defamation case filed by her against actor Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. In her statement, Nora claimed that she was made a ‘scapegoat’ in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and she has nothing to do with the people involved in the case.

“They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them," the actor said.

She claimed that involvement of her name in the case caused her a loss of work opportunities and reputation, and gave her mental health issues.

“The reason why I’m filing this case is that the ongoing ED case involving con artist Sukesh, with which I have nothing to do, neither do I know these people," Fatehi said.

