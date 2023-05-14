Nora Fatehi Grooves To Naach Meri Rani With Rema; Fans Say 'What A Moment To Witness Live'

Rema, the ‘Calm Down’ singer who has taken the internet by storm, performed to a packed stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The 23-year-old Nigerian artist delivered an electrifying show that had the audience enthusiastically singing along. Taking the stage at a sprawling open-air stadium around 10 pm, Rema’s mesmerising performance carried on until midnight. Videos and photos of his concert went viral across social media platforms.

The event witnessed the presence of actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, who not only attended but also joined Rema on stage, prompting him to groove to the rhythm of her chart-topping track Naach Meri Rani. “Let’s show him how India does Afro-beats," she said up on stage.

Talking to IANS, Nora said, “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time."

Meanwhile, talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!"

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, gained immense popularity with his 2020 hit track Dumebi. He recently embarked on a three-city tour in India. The tour, titled “Rema Calm Down India Tour," is a significant segment of the artist’s larger Rave & Roses world tour. It kickstartmumbed in New Delhi on May 12, followed by a performance in Mumbai on Saturday, and concluded in Hyderabad.