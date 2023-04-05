Nora Fatehi Has Oops Moment in Skintight Dress at Citadel Premiere; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi knows how to rock skintight clothing, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Nora Fatehi donned a bold bodycon dress as the actress-dancer arrived at Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Nora flaunted her sexy curves in the gorgeous skintight black dress that she wore with a stylish pair of heels. Since her outfit was skintight, the actress suffered an “oops moment" while she was posing for the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora can be seen fixing her dress as she arrived at the Citadel blue carpet.

Nora Fatehi was recently in the US for a tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Aparshakti Khurana. After wrapping up The Entertainers Tour, Nora Fatehi gave her fans a series of glimpses of her performances.

Prior to this, Nora had delighted her fans by sharing a montage containing moments from her performance in Dallas as a part of The Entertainers Tour. The video showcases Nora Fatehi engaging with her fans and performing on stage. The montage also features clips of her dancing alongside Akshay Kumar. The video also includes fans’ testimonials, who travelled from different parts of the United States to witness Nora’s captivating performance on stage.

This is not the first time Nora Fatehi has showcased her skills on a global stage. She had performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, along with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal. The group performed “Light The Sky," leaving the audience captivated.

