Sexy! Nora Fatehi Looks Red Hot In A Plunging Latex Dress at IIFA, Video Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi never fails to leave everyone completely impressed with her gorgeous looks. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Saturday too, Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance as she attended the IIFA Green Carpet. She sported a red outfit with a plunging latex and looked prettiest as ever. She ditched accessories and kept her tresses open. Nora further opted for minimal makeup and let her outfit take the centerstage. Check out the pictures here:

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Nora, several other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh among others are also attending the mega awards.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently also attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

“Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time," Nora later said while talking to news agency IANS.