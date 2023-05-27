CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nora Fatehi Looks Red Hot In A Plunging Latex Dress at IIFA, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nora Fatehi Looks Red Hot In A Plunging Latex Dress at IIFA, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:28 IST

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Nora Fatehi is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nora Fatehi is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nora Fatehi is setting fire on social media with her recent appearance at IIFA Green Carpet. Check out the pictures here.

Nora Fatehi never fails to leave everyone completely impressed with her gorgeous looks. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Saturday too, Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance as she attended the IIFA Green Carpet. She sported a red outfit with a plunging latex and looked prettiest as ever. She ditched accessories and kept her tresses open. Nora further opted for minimal makeup and let her outfit take the centerstage. Check out the pictures here:

Nora Fatehi makes a stylish appearance at the IIFA Green Carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Nora Fatehi looks hottest in red as she stuns all with her drop-dead gorgeous attire at IIFA. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Nora Fatehi’s red look from IIFA 2023 is setting social media on fire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Nora, several other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh among others are also attending the mega awards.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently also attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

“Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time," Nora later said while talking to news agency IANS.

