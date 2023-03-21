Popular actress Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry over the past few years. The actress is known for her beauty and talent and has got the town talking always even because of her fashion sense. From her impeccable sartorial choices to her mesmerizing dance reels and more- Nora never fails to amaze her fans. She is connected to her fans through social media and has 44 million followers on Instagram. She frequently shares updates about her life through stories and posts on the social media platform. And recently, the actress treated her fans to a couple of hot pics from her performance during the US tour, and the internet is impressed.

The Thank God actress took to Instagram to post some of her pics from her performance during the Entertainers Tour in the US, which is now concluded. The actress looks stunning in a glittery red top with a plunging neckline and a tasseled mini skirt. The actress flaunted her sexy curves in the steamy outfit as she set the stage on fire with her killer moves. With her shiny tresses open in the air, the actress donned minimal makeup and hoop earrings to go with her look.

Taking to the captions, Nora wrote, “My love for the stage and my fans.. #grateful ❤️‍ #blessed."

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the commens section to shower compliments on her. One of the fans wrote, “Uff ye hotness ," another added, “Beautiful ❤️." Meanwhile, one of her fans wrote, “Goddess! ," another added, “You were the highlight of the tour ❤️."

Previously, Nora Fatehi dropped a montage from her Atlanta show which showed her rehearsing for her performance. The video captured her rehearsals, fans waiting to catch a glimpse of her, and more. “Atlanta. Next stop Dallas," she wrote.

She has also shared a picture of the entire team who were a part of the tour. She can be seen posing with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and others. Her caption read, “Thank you all. We had a blast! What a show!”

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God movie for the remake of Manike Mage Hithe. She was also part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s closing ceremony.

Read all the Latest Movies News here