Sexy! Nora Fatehi Oozes Hotness In A Very Racy Outfit With Plunging Neckline, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nora Fatehi Oozes Hotness In A Very Racy Outfit With Plunging Neckline, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Sexy Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a very racy blue outfit with an extra plunging neckline.

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi turns up the heat as she arrives at Mumbai airport wearing a very racy blue outfit. Check out her sexy video

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is known for her bold fashion statements. The actress takes the internet by storm with her glam-filled outfits every time she steps out of her house, even if it’s for a regular gym session. Nora Fatehi has once again sent the internet into a frenzy, thanks to her sexy airport look.

On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi arrived at Mumbai airport wearing a very racy all-blue co-ord set which featured a stylish blazer with an extra plunging neckline and a mini skirt. Nora looked absolutely stunning in the hot attire which she accessorized with a pair of heels, stylish goggles and a giant handbag.

Nora Fatehi arrives at Mumbai airport.
Nora Fatehi opts for a giant bag and a pair of heels with her sexy outfit.
Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in an all-blue outfit.
Meanwhile, netizens recently came across an old video of Nora Fatehi auditioning for a role and criticised the dancer and singer, claiming that she looked “unrecognisable" in the video. “At this point, anything real (read: original) on her face is very hard to tell anymore," wrote one user. Another wrote, “This was not pre-surgery.. some surgeries are also involved here." Her face may or may not have undergone any surgical changes, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from trolling her for it.

Did Nora Fatehi get a forehead reduction? by u/staritropix101 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after her participation in the ninth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Her screen presence led to numerous opportunities as a reality show contestant. Nora Fatehi began her journey as a dancer from Jhalak season 9. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Today, she thrives as an accomplished dancer, actor and sought-after performer in music videos.

Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
  1. bollywood
  2. nora fatehi
first published:May 25, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated:May 25, 2023, 12:53 IST