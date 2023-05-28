Nora Fatehi Pays Tribute To Helen As She Grooves To Piya Tu Ab To Aaja On IIFA 2023 Stage, WATCH

Time and again, Nora Fatehi’s dance numbers have become the talk of the town. She is a stellar performer and never shies away from flaunting her skills. Her on-stage energy is infectious. She recently delivered a power-packed performance at the stage of IIFA Awards.

With her dance performance, she also payed tribute to veteran actress and dancer Helen. A video of the same has gone viral now. In the video, Nora grooved to the beats of the iconic song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. Dressed in an all-red ensemble, Nora’s expressions and dance moves were on point. One of her fans, on seeing the video, commented, ‘Nora is genuinely such a good dancer.’ Another comment read, ‘Honestly, I liked it! I feel like people just put “oh it’s Nora blah blah blah" before appreciating her performances.’

Have a look :

Nora has quite often admitted that she has always idolised Helen. Earlier an interview with Times Of India, the actress shared, “I am a huge fan of Helen ma’am. It was in 2017 December when I met her for the first time and she had blessed me. She’d placed her hand on my head and things have just been in an upswing since then. For me, Helen ma’am is right up there. She’s a shining star and it’s an honour to have met her. I can never be compared to her but I hope that some day, I can make her proud of my dancing skills and what I bring to the table with every song.”

Over the past few years, Nora has delivered a series of sensational hits on the music charts. In the previous year alone, she made heads turn with tracks like ‘Manike’ in ‘Thank God’ and ‘Jehda Nasha’ in An Action Hero. She rose to fame with Dilbar, Saki Saki, and Kamariya. Her latest offering was the B Praak music video Achha Sila Diya where she featured with Rajkummar Rao.