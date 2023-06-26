Nora Fatehi Raises Heat In a Bra and Denim Shorts, Dances on Sexy In My Dress Song; Watch

Trust Nora Fatehi to turn up the temperatures. The Dilbar girl recently released her new song titled Sexy in My Dress and decided to drop a sexy reel of the same. Taking to Instagram, Nora was seen wearing a bold green bra with a pair of denim shorts while she danced on the song. Nora flaunted her curves while she danced to the song.

However, that wasn’t the only outfit she was seen wearing in the video. The actress changed into a brown and white mini skirt with a strappy crop top as she continued to dance to the tunes of the track. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “Tight fit to impress ya Trying out a fun flirty styling vibe for the summer its all about colors for me ♥️ Make your videos tag me and ill repost #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora."

Nora dropped the new song a couple of days ago. Wearing a bold red outfit, Nora ensured she had everyone’s attention with the song.

As reported by ANI, speaking about the song, Nora said, “It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer ‘Sexy in my dress’. Truly an international track which embodies my feminine spirit. It was a crazy experience shooting and producing the music video and my team put their all into it! We kept a very latin pop vibe and the dancers performed so well! I’m over the moon with how the project turned out and i feel so proud of myself for making it happen against all odds! I’m even more excited to see everyone dance to this song and sharing it with all their friends."