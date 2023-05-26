HOT! Nora Fatehi Raises The Heat In A Very Skintight Plunging Dress, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is setting Instagram on fire with her sexy look for an event in Abu Dhabi. Nora, who is known for her bold fashion statements, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest appearance in a hot skintight dress.

On Thursday, Nora Fatehi stepped out in a very skintight busty white dress with an extra plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with high heels. Nora looked absolutely stunning in the gorgeous ensemble.

On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi arrived at Mumbai airport wearing a very racy all-blue co-ord set which featured a stylish blazer with an extra plunging neckline and a mini skirt. Nora looked absolutely stunning in the hot attire which she accessorized with a pair of heels, stylish goggles and a giant handbag.

Meanwhile, netizens recently came across an old video of Nora Fatehi auditioning for a role and criticised the dancer and singer, claiming that she looked “unrecognisable" in the video. “At this point, anything real (read: original) on her face is very hard to tell anymore," wrote one user. Another wrote, “This was not pre-surgery.. some surgeries are also involved here." Her face may or may not have undergone any surgical changes, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from trolling her for it.

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after her participation in the ninth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Her screen presence led to numerous opportunities as a reality show contestant. Nora Fatehi began her journey as a dancer from Jhalak season 9. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Today, she thrives as an accomplished dancer, actor and sought-after performer in music videos.