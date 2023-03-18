CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nora Fatehi Sets Stage on Fire in Atlanta Sans Akshay Kumar, Video Goes Viral

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 15:20 IST

Atlanta

Nora Fatehi during her performance.

Nora Fatehi during her performance.

Nora Fatehi brings the house down with her sexy performance in Atlanta. Watch the video here.

Nora Fatehi, who was in the USA for The Entertainers Tour, sent her fans into a frenzy as she offered a glimpse of her electrifying performance at the event. The video opens with Nora Fatehi making a grand aerial entry and setting the stage on fire with her energetic moves.

In the now-concluded show, Nora Fatehi, dressed in a shimmery red outfit, grooves to the song Garmi. She also sang the party anthem Dirty Little Secret as the crowd cheered for her. The Dirty Little Secret was originally sung by Nora and Zack Knight. From her dance moves to her expressions, the diva nailed it and how. Posting the clip on Instagram, she wrote, “DLS in ATL.”

Within no time, her post grabbed the attention of fans and friends from the film industry. Actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wohoo” and dropped fire emojis. Actor Jai Bhatia commented, “Killed it.” A fan was extremely amazed by her dance and wrote, “Reminded me of Rihanna from Super Bowl performance.” Another user wrote, “You absolutely smashed Atlanta!” One more user chimed in and wrote, “Just queen showing us her power! She is an inspiration!”

In case you missed the video, check it out here-

Previously, Nora Fatehi dropped a montage from her Atlanta show which showed her rehearsing for her performance. The video captured her rehearsals, fans waiting to catch a glimpse of her, and more. “Atlanta. Next stop Dallas," she wrote.

She has also shared a picture of the entire team who were a part of the tour. She can be seen posing with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and others. Her caption read, “Thank you all. We had a blast! What a show!”

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God movie for the remake of Manike Mage Hithe. She was also part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s closing ceremony.

first published:March 18, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 15:20 IST
