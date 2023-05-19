CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » HOT! Nora Fatehi Sports Black Activewear and Pictures Scream 'Haye Garmi'
1-MIN READ

HOT! Nora Fatehi Sports Black Activewear and Pictures Scream 'Haye Garmi'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 20:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Nora Fatehi snapped by the paparazzi outside her gym in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nora Fatehi recently attended 'Calm Down' singer Rema's concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage.

Nora Fatehi is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. Despite her busy work schedule, the actress makes sure she takes some time off to work upon her fitness. Therefore, Nora is often snapped visiting her gym. On Friday afternoon too, the Dance Meri Rani actress was spotted by the paparazzi as visited her gym in Mumbai.

Nora sported an all-black activewear and carried a grey side bag along with her. She also wore black goggles and tied her hair into a neat bun. She waved at the paparazzi while posing for them and also flaunted her million-dollar smile. Check out the pictures here:

Nora Fatehi snapped by the paparazzi outside her gym in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Nora Fatehi waves at shutterbugs as she poses for them outside her gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in an all-black activewear. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as takes some time off for her workout session. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Do not forget to miss Nora Fatehi’s million-dollar smile. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
    Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

    “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time," Nora later said while talking to news agency IANS.

