Nora Fatehi Steals the Show with Barbie-Themed Noodle Strap Top at Bawaal Screening; Watch

Nora Fatehi turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning Barbie-themed noodle strap top at the screening of Bawaal on Tuesday night. The diva perfectly timed her ensemble, keeping it in tune with the release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie. Nora joined Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, among other stars, at the screening.

In videos coming from the event, Nora looked effortlessly sexy in a pink noodle strap top that featured the word Barbie all over it. She styled the top with a pair of light blue denim pants and a pair of high heels. She completed her look with a ponytail and a matching pink bag. She posed for the paparazzi, flaunting her themed outfit.

Many took to the comments section and praised Nora. “Kuch bhi ho Nora bohot cute lagti hai," a comment read. “Barbie in real life😍💖💖💖" added another. “Flawless beauty 😍❤️" a third user said.

The screening event began the countdown to the release of Bawaal. The film stars Varun and Janhvi in the lead, bringing them together for the first time on the big screen. At the screening, the duo had the shutterbugs busy as they posed for the camera together. For the screening, Varun looked dapper in a tuxedo while Janhvi stole hearts in a shimmering gown.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal has caught everyone’s attention with the teaser and trailer. The film features scenes set against the backdrop of the Second World War. While the scenes left the audience confused about the film’s plot, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the director Nitesh Tiwari explained he chose World War II because he wanted to “bring something fresh" to the screens.

Talking about why the film is not set during an Indian war, Nitesh said, “Rather than him teaching World War 2 in the school, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was there is something fresh which I always crave to bring to my audience, both story-wise as well as visually."