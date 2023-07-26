Nora Fatehi To Make Her Telugu Film Debut With Varun Tej: Report

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will soon be making her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in his next. Buzz is that, the actress has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, apart from acting, the actress will also be having a dance number in the untitled project.

Pinkvilla shared a report which shared the same and also revealed that the film is touted to be the most expensive film in Varun’s career. Being called VT14, the other details of the film have been kept under wraps. Reportedly, Tollywood actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play the female lead for the film.

ETimes quoted a statement by Nora where she expressed her excitement and shared, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share the screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, and the producers for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.”

Another interesting aspect of ‘VT 14’ is its period backdrop set in the 1960s in the picturesque city of Vizag. Filmmaker Karuna Kumar is keen on recreating the authentic ambience of that Vizag’s 1960 era. Reportedly, the pre-production work is currently underway.

The first asset of the film will be launched at a grand ceremony on 27th of this month in Hyderabad. The film will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.

Meanwhile, apart from this massive outing, Varun Tej is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the film also stars Sakshi Vaidya in the female lead, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs.