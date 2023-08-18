Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas But This Is Asia’s Highest Paid Actress

The Indian film industry is often touted to have some of the wealthiest actors and actresses in the world. With every big-ticket film release, actors earn hundreds of crores. However, when it comes to seeing the industry from the global scale, there is one other industry which houses the richest actress on the Asian scale. According to multiple reports, it’s the Chinese cinema which is a bit ahead of the Indian cinema, and it’s Fan Bingbing who is also the richest paid Asian actress currently.

As per reports, DNA shared that Fan Bingbing has a net worth of almost Rs 900 crores. The Chinese actress has been thee leading lady in film and shows for almost two decades now. Reportedly, she has a net worth of around $100-110 million (Rs 820-900 crore), placing her ahead of her Indian, Korean, and Japanese contemporaries. India’s richest actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a net worth of Rs 800 crores.

Have a look at Bingbing’s Instagram handle:

Back in 2018, Fan Bingbing had disappeared from the public eye for about three months, after being mired in a controversy where she was being investigated for tax evasion by the Chinese authorities. The actress then dropped in a public apology on social media. Various reports stated that she was fined almost 883 million RMB ($127 million or Rs 1000 crore), that is in fact higher than her net worth.

Born in September 16, 1981 Fan Bingbing is considered one of the most influential and recognizable figures in the Chinese entertainment industry and beyond. She began her career as a teenager in Chinese television industry. She was 16 when she appeared in the TV show My Fair Princess (1998-99). She went on to star in some of the biggest and highest grossing Chinese films, including Lost In Beijing and Double Xposure.