Not Anushka, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer But These Actors Were Zoya's First Choice for Dil Dhadakne Do

Did you know that Zoya Akhtar had an entirely different cast in her mind while she was writing Dil Dhadakne Do? Dil Dhadakne Do starred Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. However, Zoya had initially planned to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor as siblings Ayesha and Kabir. The roles were eventually played by Ranveer and Priyanka.

The original cast reportedly consisted of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor. Ranbir couldn’t be a part of Dil Dhadakne Do due to scheduling conflict and that’s when Ranveer Singh was roped in for the role. Interestingly, Kareena had taken up the project but she later backed out after Ranbir exited the movie, with Priyanka Chopra replacing her. Apparently after Kareena and Ranbir opted out of the movie, Zoya changed the entire cast. While Anushka Sharma played Ranveer Singh’s love interest in the movie, Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar were best friends.

In December 2022, Kareena Kapoor had expressed her desire to work with Zoya Akhtar in the remake of The White Lotus. The actor took to social media to review the American black comedy-drama anthology, and called it ‘genius’. She also tagged Zoya Akhtar and said that they too could do something like this.

Kareena took to her Instagram story and wrote: “White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius. We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening?”

Reposting Kareena’s Instagram story, Zoya wrote, “Can’t wait @kareenakapoorkhan.” She also added, “I hear you Loud and Clear.” The interaction left fans excited about a future collaboration between the two.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film did not do well at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.