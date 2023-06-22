'Not Cool, Badhshah!' BTS ARMYs Slam Rapper For Calling K-Pop Group 'Biba' In Latest Song

BTS is one of the most popular groups in the world and there is no doubt about it. Its fans, commonly known as ARMYs are spread across the world. While they never fail to cheer up their favourite K-pop singers, ARMYs often raise their voices when they feel something wrong is said or done to the group members. This time, BTS ARMYs are upset with singer-rapper Badshah.

Why is BTS ARMY upset with Badshah?

Badshah has come under fire for his lyrical reference to the K-pop group in one of his recent music videos titled ‘Issa Vibe’. The song is a part of the film, Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. In the song, Badshah said, “Haaye ni tere nakhre, yeh such diva, tujhe handle nahi kar sakta, koyi mere siva." He added, “Playlist bad bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba."

The use of the term ‘Biba’ did not sit well with BTS fans, who were quick to voice their disappointment over the lyrics. The word translates to a pretty woman.

BTS AMRYs say, ‘This is not cool, Badshah’

Expressing disappointment with the lyrics, one of the ARMY members wrote, “Man really knows where clout and hype come from." Another fan commented, “This was unexpected and unethical." One of the fans stated, “Well said! I don’t consider myself an army but this doesn’t sit right with me. To diss another artist and not acknowledging them ain’t cool!"

The song was released on 30th May, on the Times Music YouTube Channel and has crossed 1.4 core views.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrated their 10th debut anniversary on June 12. On the special day, Jimin penned a long letter confessing that he can’t believe it is already 10 years since he first met the ARMY. “Dear ARMYs, this is Jimin Haha. Wow, it’s our 10th anniversary. How long has it been. I can’t believe that I’m 29 when I first met you at 19. I’m an adult now. My mind is still similar to when I was 19, but my body is… It’s weird. Anyway. I just miss you," a part of his note read.